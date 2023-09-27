President Biden tops former President Trump by 5 points among registered voters in a 2024 hypothetical matchup, new polling shows.

Asked who they’d back if Trump and Biden were their respective party’s nominees, 45 percent of registered voters said they’d cast their ballots for Biden, while 40 said the same for Trump, according to the survey from The Economist-YouGov.

Seven percent said “other,” 4 percent weren’t sure and another 3 percent said they would not vote.

The new results show Biden’s lead widened since last month, when the pollsters found him and Trump at 43 and 40 percent, respectively.

The current and former presidents are their party’s front-runners, setting 2024 up to be a possible rematch of their 2020 showdown, in which Trump lost his reelection bid to Biden.

Respondents also favored Biden to win the race, regardless of their preference for who comes out on top: 42 percent said they think Biden would win the matchup, and 39 percent picked Trump. Another 19 percent weren’t sure.

Other recent polling has shown a tight race if the two party leaders go head-to-head. After a Washington Post-ABC News poll found Biden trailing Trump by 9 points, the outlet said the results were likely an outlier.

Trump, 77, faces multiple legal battles across the country; on Tuesday, a New York judge found the former president liable for fraud, while he also faces federal charges in Florida and Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Biden, 80, has been hit with poor poll numbers and concerns about his age as he runs for a second term.

Conducted Sept. 23-26, the Economist-YouGov poll surveyed 1,293 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points for that group.