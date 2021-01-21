Honoring Black History: Dawn Reed’s story

SYRACUSE, NY – This year, NewsChannel 34 is Honoring Black History by taking inspiration from the classic book of poetry by Maya Angelou titled “And Still I Rise.”

Nicole Sommavilla of our sister station in Syracuse introduces us to a woman whose dream of opening her own eatery has given rise to a new culinary sensation.

“It feels good I mean, it’s like, hopefully it’ll encourage others as minorities.”

Dawn Reed is defying the odds.

Not only by opening a restaurant with her daughter in the middle of a pandemic, but by currently being the only Black-owned business on Marshall Street.

“To say, ‘Well, you can’t be this or you can’t be that,’ that’s wrong. You can be whatever you wanna be,” says Reed.

Dawn made history when the Hill was introduced to her soul, and her food in early December, and it’s been an absolute sensation.

“I haven’t had really, had a real slow day as of yet,” says Reed.

The restaurant is named after her mom, Winnie.

She taught Dawn how to cook and about the roots of their culture through cooking.

Lots of love and good seasoning.

“I was cooking with my mom since maybe age 12-13,” says Reed, “Cooked for people. Friends, family, you know.”

It’s her gift and she’s using it to bring people together – and to inspire young Black boys and girls to overcome any limits that have already been set for them.

“It’s so hard it’s a challenge for a lot of people it really is, it’s a challenge,” says Reed, “You just can’t stop, that’s the key you gotta keep pushing.”

She adds, “Don’t let these streets get to you cause they will especially with our generation, Black people. They’re not playing fair, let’s be honest with each other, they’re not playing fair.

But with every dish they fill and every Black buisness owner breaking boundaries history is being made.

Stories are being rewritten, and new opportunities are being served.

“They’re out to get us. That’s how I feel sometimes and I mean it’s only what you make it though. If you walk that right step it’s gonna be nothing but greatness,” says Reed.

Dawn’s drive, soul and delicious food are making a name on Marshall Street.

And her passion will be passed on to younger generations who walk through their doors.

A restaurant now a visual reminder of all the possibilities.

“Don’t give up, please don’t give up. whatever you are, whatever you wanna be, follow your dreams.”