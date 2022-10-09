BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension is partnering with the Broome County Veteran’s Service Agency to provide hands-on training and support for veterans in Broome County who are looking to transition to agriculture as an enterprise or lifestyle choice.

The trainings will take place over the next few weeks and give veterans a free opportunity to learn valuable skills that may advance an interest in growing their own food.

Here are the events:

Farmers Market Coupon Giveaway – October 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Broome County veterans are invited to join Cornell Cooperative at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market and receive $20 in coupons to purchase fresh products at the farmers market. Proof of veterans status is requested and the veteran must be present in order to receive the coupons.

Learning to Grow Garlic – October 20th from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Broome County veterans are invited to join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Master Gardeners and learn what it takes to grow great heads of garlic in your own garden. They will be guided through the proper process for bed preparation and planting of garlic with a hands-on demonstration in the Cutler Botanic Gardens Heritage Vegetable Garden. Afterwards they will move inside to discuss planting, growing, harvesting, curing and preserving techniques will all be discussed. Veterans will bring home some garlic to plant in their home gardens.

Canning with Ann: Learning to Preserve Meat and Poultry – October 18th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Master Preserver Ann Supa for a live-virtual, hands-on, meat and poultry preservation training on Tuesday October 18th at Cornell Cooperative Extension – Broome County. She will discuss the various methods for safely preserving meat from hunting, farm raised poultry, or when you find that sale at the grocery store. Ann will guide attendees through the process for making jerky using a dehydrator as well as canning stew meat. Those who attend in-person will be able to bring home what they learn to make.

Spots are limited. To register for one of these trainings, you can click here.