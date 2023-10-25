(WIVT/WBGH) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert, linking several onion products to a multistate outbreak in illness.

The CDC is investigating an outbreak in Salmonella infections that span across 22 states. According to the health organization, interviews with sick people and traceback data have shown that onions processed at Gills Onions may be making people in this outbreak sick. So far, 73 illnesses have been reported and 15 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

During an investigation, it was revealed that 14 of 19 people reported eating onions or being served diced onions before feeling ill. Of the 14 people surveyed, six resided in long-term care facilities. Records from the facilities showed that people were served diced onions from Gills Onions.

On October 24, Gills Onions voluntarily recalled some of their diced onion products with use-by dates in August 2023. Recalled products include 3-pound bags of diced yellow onions, 8-ounce cups of diced yellow onions, 8-ounce cups of diced celery and onions, 10-ounce cups of diced mirepoix, and 8-ounce cups of diced red onions. Recalled onions were sold in stores and sent to restaurants and institutions nationwide and in Canada.

Families and individuals are encouraged to check their freezers and refrigerators for the recalled onion products. If you have any in your home, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. If you believe you have used any of the recalled items, wash any item or surface that may have touched the products with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

If you have any severe Salmonella symptoms, call your healthcare provider. Common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require further medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information on the recall, visit cdc.gov.