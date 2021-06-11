Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
COVID-19 Vaccination Information
Cuomo Under Fire
Local News
Crime
Washington-DC
National
Prince Philip
Your Local Election HQ
Politics
Coronavirus
Up to the Minute
Arts
Your Local Events
Entertainment
Weird
WIVT WBGH Mobile Apps
Weather
Weather
My Weather in the Garden
School Closings
Additional closings
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Big Race – Indy
Masters Report
Local Business
Joe Knows
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Employer Spotlight
Business of the Week
Security Mutual Live Webcam
Black Owned 607
Greek Peak 8 Pack BUY NOW
Contests
Father’s Day Giveaway
Contest Winners
Community
Fashion Fridays
This Day in Binghamton History
Destination NY
Nutrition in the Kitchen
Gas Tracker
SADD
Animal Adventures with Jordan
Adoptable Pet of the Day
Sneak Peek at Greek
Daily Horoscopes
New York State Lottery
School Bus Safety
Your Local Events
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a job
Work for Us
Contact Us
Contact Us
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Health
Thermal burn threat on playground equipment: Summer safety
Local News
Jason Johnson charged with attempted murder after shooting Trooper Becky Seager in the hip
Small business recovery grant program may be able to help businesses stay afloat
Sandy Monachino for Broome County Family Court judge
Food and Farm Showcase: Trinity Valley Farm
Support Black Business 607 facebook page founder gets surprise party on anniversary
Quick action by deputies on scene of shooting got Trooper Seager to hospital faster
Pete Charnetsky for Broome County Family Court judge
Dance Connection’s “Maine Stage” for outdoor performances is nearing completion
Thermal burn threat on playground equipment: Summer safety
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Hoisin and Sriracha
Video
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Tzatziki, Tahini and Hollandaise
Video
Deputies acted on scene to bring care to Trooper Seager
More Local News