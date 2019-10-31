WATCH: Extravagantly decorated house in Binghamton just may be the best this year

A local family on Mill Street shared their house decor for Halloween, and it’s good.

It’s complete with sound effects, detailed monsters, flickering candles, carved pumpkins and so much more.

The viewer who sent in the video says her husband is a school teacher, which leaves him the summers to work on the display.

He carved the walls and the giant gravestones, and all of the detailed monsters.

They also told us that the video was filmed during set up, so that’s not all of it!

No doubt about it, head down to 62 Mill Street for a great fright this evening!