BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Roberson Museum in Binghamton has several fun events planned for the Halloween season.

Kick things off with a spooky haunted mansion tour. The tours will continue to run every Friday and Saturday in October. Friday tours run at 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. and Saturday’s run at 2, 3, and 4 p.m.

Roberson says, “decades of lore surround the Roberson Mansion, but is any of it true? Come find out for yourselves.”

Tours cost $8 and typically last about 30 minutes.

They will also host a pumpkin carving contest at the mansion. Everyone is invited to carve out their best work and bring it to Roberson between October 21st and October 27th.

There will be community voting, both online and in person, taking place on the 28th and 29th. The winner will be rewarded with a cash prize.

You can sign up for the contest here, pre-registration is required.

To close out the Halloween season, Roberson will host its annual Family Halloween Spectacular on Saturday, October 29th from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Families are invited to come to the event dressed in their spookiest, or cutest, costumes and trick-or-treat through the museum.

Kids can also participate in fun crafts and games, as well as hear spooky ghost stories from the Binghamton Public Library.

The planetarium will be showing Halloween: Celestial Origins throughout the day as well.

The event is free for members and $4 for not-yet members. You can register to attend here.

Come spend the Halloween season at one of Binghamton’s most famous, possibly haunted, landmarks.