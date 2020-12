This card represents 8 full-price lift tickets to be used by purchaser/owner or bearer.

This card has no cash value and cannot be traded for cash or equivalent.

No replacement will be issued if lost or stolen.

Lift tickets valid Monday-Sunday.

Offer not valid holidays.

Blackout dates 12/19/2 – 1/1/21, 1/16/21 – 1/18/21, 2/13/21 – 2/21/21, or in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.

Card must be used in the 20/21 season.

Advanced reservations are required by calling 844-846-9572.