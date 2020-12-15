Greek Peak 6 Pack BUY NOW

Please Read:

This card represents 6 full price lift tickets to be used by the purchaser/owner or bearer.

This card has no cash value and cannot be traded for cash or equivalent.

No replacements will be issued if lost or stolen.

Lift tickets valid Monday-Sunday

Offer not valid holidays or blackout dates, or in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.

Card must be used in the 2021-2022 season.

PLEASE NOTE: With the implementation of RFID technology at Greek Peak this season, RFID card or “Go Pass” is required and not included in this purchase. Guests can use their current season Go Pass or purchase one at Guest Services.

Card will be mailed to provided address. Cards purchased on the weekend will not be mailed out until Monday.

Questions? Call 607-771-3434