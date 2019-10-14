Gordon Lightfoot at the Forum rescheduled to June 5 2020

Gordon Lightfoot concert at the Forum postponed due to recent injury

Statement from Gordon Lightfoot:

Doctors orders have mandated that Gordon will not be sufficiently recovered, due to complications from an injury sustained while working out at his gym, and will be unable to travel in time for his upcoming tour.

As such, it is with deep regret and disappointment that he will not be able to perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre on October 25th.

He will make a full recovery, given a bit more time.

A new date will be announced soon for this concert.

Tickets already purchased will be honored for the rescheduled event.

Tickets can be refunded at the original place of purchase upon request from the ticket holder. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding.