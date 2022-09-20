BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the school year back in full-swing, we are bringing back the Golden Apple Award!

Each month of the school year, we will honor one outstanding educator from our area. It is a chance to highlight these fantastic individuals who often don’t get enough recognition and credit for what they do each and every day.

Teachers from across Broome, Tioga, and Delaware County are eligible. Honorees will be showcased on our 6 and 11 p.m. newscast on the third Wednesday of each month.

If you have a teacher you’d like to submit, please fill out this form on our website.