ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lori Maron has been teaching for 32 years. In that time, she has found her second home at All Saints Catholic School in Endicott, where she teaches transitional kindergarten.

“That is where I found my niche,” said Maron. “That is where my passion came. I have a passion for kids, I have a passion for catholic schools, and I have a passion for transitional kindergarten. Which is why I do what I do, and have done for so many years, I feel like there’s a big need for that.”

Generally, students enrolled in transitional kindergarten have a late fall or summer birthday, or just need a little more experience before the real deal.

Maron said, “My goal for them is that they will go on to kindergarten with an I can do it attitude. I can do that, I got this. Self esteem is crucial.”

Maron says that she cannot remember a time when she did not want to be a teacher.

And growing up in a faith base household, she has always been a strong proponent of her faith, and doing God’s work.

“If I can do something to help catholic schools survive, and to help kids in the process, I’m golden.”

Now, Maron’s family is representing three generations at All Saints.

Her oldest daughter went there, and now, Maron’s grandson is following suit.

Maron humbly accepted the Golden Apple Award and said that it is important to be recognized for your efforts, and that she receives recognition every day from her students.

“I’m always amazed at the transformation when they come in. Many of them can’t even write their names when they come in. And when they leave, the accomplishments they’ve made over the year, never ceases to amaze me.”

Maron is in the latter half of her tenure, but she says that even when it is time for her to go, she will never really leave.

She plans on continuing to substitute teach and perhaps become a mentor.

Whatever she decides, her mission is to continue to teach her students that despite how old they are, and what they come from, you can always spread God’s work.