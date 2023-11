WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Class C title defense for the Waverly Wolverines will carry into the championship game, as the squad beat out the visiting Susquehanna Valley Sabers 55-0 Friday night.

Joey Tomasso got things going for the Wolverines’ offense both on the ground and in the air, and things were only getting started.

Watch the highlights above!