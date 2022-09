BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Week 3 for high school football in New York is in the books, most of the games went down Friday Night but there were a handful that waited until Saturday to kick off and they were some good ones.

The scores from Saturday’s Section IV football games are:

Corcoran – 22 vs Binghamton – 14

Susquehanna Valley – 25 vs Newark Valley – 22 (OT)

Delhi – 48 vs Sidney – 13

Walton – 60 vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 32