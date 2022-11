BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Waverly took down Chenango Forks in the Class C title game in a matchup of #2 vs #1 in New York State.

After going to the locker rooms tied at halftime, Joey Tomasso ran for 2 big touchdown runs to lead the Wolverines to a 28-14 win.

The win gives Waverly the Class C Section IV championship, they will play the Section III champs next week in the regional round of the state tournament.

