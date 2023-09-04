WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Wolverines opened the 2023 season with a big 41-19 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Joey Tomasso led the way for Waverly with 5 total touchdowns in the effort.

Other scores from around Section 4 in Week 0 are:

Binghamton – 16 vs Warwick – 27 (Friday)

Burke Catholic – 6 vs Tioga – 42

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 12 vs Schuyler – 6

Norwich – 30 vs Batavia – 46

Bainbridge-Guilford – 20 vs Sherburne Earlville – 26

Windsor – 38 vs Sidney – 13

Whitney Point – 42 vs Midlakes – 8

Cambridge/Salem – 33 vs Delhi – 44

Saquiot Valley – 36 vs Unadilla Valley – 8

Harpursville/Afton – 7 vs Westmoreland – 46