WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Wolverines opened the 2023 season with a big 41-19 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima.
Joey Tomasso led the way for Waverly with 5 total touchdowns in the effort.
Other scores from around Section 4 in Week 0 are:
Binghamton – 16 vs Warwick – 27 (Friday)
Burke Catholic – 6 vs Tioga – 42
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 12 vs Schuyler – 6
Norwich – 30 vs Batavia – 46
Bainbridge-Guilford – 20 vs Sherburne Earlville – 26
Windsor – 38 vs Sidney – 13
Whitney Point – 42 vs Midlakes – 8
Cambridge/Salem – 33 vs Delhi – 44
Saquiot Valley – 36 vs Unadilla Valley – 8
Harpursville/Afton – 7 vs Westmoreland – 46