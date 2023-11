VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Football team is going to the state semifinal in Class C after beating Adirondack in the regional round 49-8.

The Wolverines defense was making plays early, not allowing any points until the 4th quarter.

Waverly will face Salamanca in the state semifinal on Saturday, November 25 at 12 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Watch the highlights above!