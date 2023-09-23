WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Football team impressed on Friday, beating Class AA Elmira by a score of 45-8.
Joey Tomasso threw for multiple touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Football team impressed on Friday, beating Class AA Elmira by a score of 45-8.
Joey Tomasso threw for multiple touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to the win.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now