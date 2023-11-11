VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Waverly Wolverines football team are back-to-back Section 4 Class C champions after a 30-21 victory over Chenango Forks in the title game.

Tied midway through the final quarter, Joey Tomasso led Waverly down the field, scoring the game winning touchdown before the defense secured the victory with a safety.

Waverly will play in the New York State regional against the champion of Section 3 on Saturday, November 18th at 12 p.m. at Vestal High School.

