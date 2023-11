VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Football team won their first Section 4 championship since 2018 with a 40-14 win over Horseheads in the Class A title game.

Liam Nealy led the Golden Bears rushing attack with 3 scores while the Vestal defense did not allow any points in the second half.

Vestal will face the champion of Section 3 in the New York State regional on Friday, November 17th at 8 p.m. at Vestal High School.

Watch the highlights above!