VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The revenge tour has begun for the Vestal Golden Bears, who blew out the visiting Baldwinsville Bees 28-7 to open the season.

After missing a field goal early, the Golden Bears flipped a switch and put a stop to the Bees offense before Liam Nealy got Vestal on the board.

Watch the highlights above!