VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Football team saw their season end on Friday with a loss to Whitesboro in the New York State Class A regional game, 31-7.

The Warriors scored 3 early touchdowns to take control of the game in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears end the 2023 season after winning their first section 4 championship since 2018.

