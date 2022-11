ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Union-Endicott beat Vestal in the Class A championship game, beating their rivals Vestal 30-14.

After trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Tigers played a strong second half to secure the victory.

The win gives Union-Endicott the Class A Section IV championship, they will play the Section III champs next week in the regional round of the state tournament.

