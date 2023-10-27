ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the Class A standings all tied up, Union-Endicott hosted Elmira and secured a crucial win, 28-22.
The Tigers went to work, forcing a fumble as they looked to grow a 7-0 advantage.
Watch the highlights above!
