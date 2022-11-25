ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Tigers beat Randolph in the Class D state semifinal 41-34 to advance to their second consecutive state championship game.
Caden Bellis both threw and ran for touchdowns in the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Tigers beat Randolph in the Class D state semifinal 41-34 to advance to their second consecutive state championship game.
Caden Bellis both threw and ran for touchdowns in the win.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now