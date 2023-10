TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – #1 Tioga added one more notch to their 33 game win streak Friday night, putting away the visiting Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 49-7.

The Tigers took control of the game from the opening drive, unleashing an onslaught of offense on their visitors to build a strong cushion early.

Watch the highlights above!