JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Tigers football team won the Section 4 Class D championship once again on Friday night, with a 55-7 win over Delhi in the title game.

The Tigers opened the scoring with an opening drive touchdown from Drew Macumber and did not look back.

Tioga will face the champion of Section 3 in the New York State regionals on Friday, November 17th at 5 p.m. at Vestal High School.

Watch the highlights above!