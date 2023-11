VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Football team ran away with their state regional win over Dolgeville 56-12.

Drew Macumber scored twice to open the game for Tioga and the Tigers defense added 2 touchdowns in the first half as well.

Tioga will advance to play in the state semifinal on Friday, November 24 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

