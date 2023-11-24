CICERO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga football team took care of business in the Class D state semifinals, beating Clymer/Sherman/Panama 63-16 as the 2-time defending state champions win their 40th game in a row.

The Tigers took control early, with 3 rushing touchdowns from Drew Macumber in the first half and an interception returned for a touchdown from Karson Sindoni as well.

Tioga will return to the state championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, December 2nd, against Stillwater at 12 p.m. as the Tigers look to complete their 3rd perfect, state championship winning season in a row.

Watch the highlights above!