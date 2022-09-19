BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Week 2 of high school football provided plenty of action around Section IV, here are some scores from around the section this week.
Friday Scores:
Binghamton – 37 vs Corning – 62
Norwich – 14 vs Maine-Endwell – 45
Elmira – 42 vs Vestal – 34
Union-Endicott – 32 vs Horseheads – 7
Windsor – 24 vs Ithaca – 0
Johnson City – 12 vs Chester – 20 (Ruled no contest at half time due to power outage)
Oneonta – 0 vs Chenango Forks – 25
Newark Valley – 34 vs Waverly – 52
Sidney – 26 vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 48
Fulton – 42 vs Lansing – 6
Owego – 29 vs Chenango Valley – 13
Saturday Scores:
Groton – 54 vs Newfield – 6
Highland – 14 vs Susquehanna Valley – 51
Bainbridge-Guilford – 3 vs Delhi – 51
Deposit-Hancock – 12 vs Walton – 54 (3rd quarter stoppage)
Tioga – 54 vs Harpursville/Afton – 7
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour – 48 vs Whitney Point – 20
Here are the New York State High School Football rankings by Class after Week 2 according to MaxPreps (Section IV teams only):
Class AA
12 – Corning
23 – Elmira
Class A
4 – Union-Endicott
Class B
1 – Maine-Endwell
17 – Windsor
Class C
4 – Chenango Forks
11 – Newark Valley
13 – Susquehanna Valley
Class D
1 – Tioga
13 – Delhi
15 – Harpursville/Afton
21 – Walton