BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Week 2 of high school football provided plenty of action around Section IV, here are some scores from around the section this week.

Friday Scores:

Binghamton – 37 vs Corning – 62

Norwich – 14 vs Maine-Endwell – 45

Elmira – 42 vs Vestal – 34

Union-Endicott – 32 vs Horseheads – 7

Windsor – 24 vs Ithaca – 0

Johnson City – 12 vs Chester – 20 (Ruled no contest at half time due to power outage)

Oneonta – 0 vs Chenango Forks – 25

Newark Valley – 34 vs Waverly – 52

Sidney – 26 vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 48

Fulton – 42 vs Lansing – 6

Owego – 29 vs Chenango Valley – 13

Saturday Scores:

Groton – 54 vs Newfield – 6

Highland – 14 vs Susquehanna Valley – 51

Bainbridge-Guilford – 3 vs Delhi – 51

Deposit-Hancock – 12 vs Walton – 54 (3rd quarter stoppage)

Tioga – 54 vs Harpursville/Afton – 7

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour – 48 vs Whitney Point – 20

Here are the New York State High School Football rankings by Class after Week 2 according to MaxPreps (Section IV teams only):

Class AA

12 – Corning

23 – Elmira

Class A

4 – Union-Endicott

Class B

1 – Maine-Endwell

17 – Windsor

Class C

4 – Chenango Forks

11 – Newark Valley

13 – Susquehanna Valley

Class D

1 – Tioga

13 – Delhi

15 – Harpursville/Afton

21 – Walton