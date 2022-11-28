ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – For the second year in a row, Section IV had the opportunity to send 3 different teams to the state championship games in Syracuse.

Tioga, Union-Endicott and Maine-Endwell all played in state semifinals over the weekend, all of them won.

Tioga defeated Randolph 41-34 to start off the weekend.

Caden Bellis contributed 4 total touchdowns for the Tigers.

Union-Endicott then defended home turf by defeating Hilton 28-14 on Friday night.

This marks the first time in the current playoff format that Union-Endicott will play in the state championship.

Maine-Endwell followed up on Saturday making Section IV 3-0 on the weekend, beating Batavia 61-20 in the Class B semifinal.

The Spartans ran for 478 yards on the ground in a dominant performance.

All 3 teams will play this upcoming weekend in their respective championship games to be played at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The matchups for the championships are:

Class D – Tioga (4) vs Cambridge/Salem (2), 12/3 at 12 p.m.

Class A – Union-Endicott (4) vs Somers (1), 12/3 at 3 p.m.

Class B – Maine-Endwell (4) vs Pleasantville (1), 12/4 at 12 p.m.