BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Plenty of big games around Section IV in Week 3, check out the Friday Night scores below and the Saturday schedule.
Friday Finals:
Norwich beat Windsor 28-6.
Waverly took care of business against Cowanesque Valley 47-14.
Horseheads rolled on the road against Ithaca 56-8.
Groton picked up a big 52-0 win over Unatego/Franklin.
Dryden defeated Whitney Point 47-8.
Harpursville/Afton edged out Deposit-Hancock 20-12.
Schuyler won in their homecoming game 40-8.
Tioga remained unbeaten with a 55-6 win over Bainbridge-Guilford.
Moravia with a strong 66-22 win over Unadilla Valley.
The Saturday Slate is:
Corcoran vs Binghamton.
Newark Valley vs Susquehanna Valley.
Sidney vs Delhi.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs Walton.
Trumansburg vs Newfield.