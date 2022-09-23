BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Plenty of big games around Section IV in Week 3, check out the Friday Night scores below and the Saturday schedule.

Friday Finals:

Norwich beat Windsor 28-6.

Waverly took care of business against Cowanesque Valley 47-14.

Horseheads rolled on the road against Ithaca 56-8.

Groton picked up a big 52-0 win over Unatego/Franklin.

Dryden defeated Whitney Point 47-8.

Harpursville/Afton edged out Deposit-Hancock 20-12.

Schuyler won in their homecoming game 40-8.

Tioga remained unbeaten with a 55-6 win over Bainbridge-Guilford.

Moravia with a strong 66-22 win over Unadilla Valley.

The Saturday Slate is:

Corcoran vs Binghamton.

Newark Valley vs Susquehanna Valley.

Sidney vs Delhi.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs Walton.

Trumansburg vs Newfield.