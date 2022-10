BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the scores from Section IV Football on Saturday of Week 6.

Ithaca – 12 vs Union-Endicott – 68

Cornwall (Section IX) – 8 vs Maine-Endwell – 42

Oneonta – 33 vs Newark Valley – 39

Harpursville/Afton – 0 vs Delhi – 59

Newfield – 20 vs Moravia – 43