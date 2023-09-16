BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another full Friday night of football in Section 4, scores from around the Southern Tier.

Chenango Forks – 40 vs Schuyler – 8

Edison – 20 vs Unatego/Franklin – 26

Harpursville/Afton – 0 vs Tioga – 68

Oneonta – 20 vs Susquehanna Valley – 44

Cicero-North Syracuse – 42 vs Union-Endicott – 27

Lansing – 27 vs Chenango Valley – 0

Christian Brothers Academy – 49 vs Corning – 40

Johnson City – 0 vs Norwich – 56

Waverly – 47 vs Sidney – 8

Horseheads – 28 vs Corcoran – 6

Elmira – 32 vs Baldwinsville – 29

Delhi – 49 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 14

Groton – 28 vs Greene – 20