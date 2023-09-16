BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another full Friday night of football in Section 4, scores from around the Southern Tier.
Chenango Forks – 40 vs Schuyler – 8
Edison – 20 vs Unatego/Franklin – 26
Harpursville/Afton – 0 vs Tioga – 68
Oneonta – 20 vs Susquehanna Valley – 44
Cicero-North Syracuse – 42 vs Union-Endicott – 27
Lansing – 27 vs Chenango Valley – 0
Christian Brothers Academy – 49 vs Corning – 40
Johnson City – 0 vs Norwich – 56
Waverly – 47 vs Sidney – 8
Horseheads – 28 vs Corcoran – 6
Elmira – 32 vs Baldwinsville – 29
Delhi – 49 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 14
Groton – 28 vs Greene – 20