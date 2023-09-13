BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A crazy Week 1 of the high school football season saw a handful of games postponed due to weather.

Results from Week 1 below:

Chenango Valley – 12 vs Maine-Endwell – 62

Norwich – 58 vs Oneonta – 0

Windsor – 8 vs Chenango Forks – 0

Susquehanna Valley – 30 vs Johnson City – 6

Whitney Point – 14 vs Deposit-Hancock – 44

Baldwinsville – 7 vs Vestal – 28

Unatego/Franklin – 20 vs Morrisville-Eaton – 36

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 32 vs Dryden – 20

Greene – 44 vs Newfield – 26

Owego – 34 vs Newark Valley – 14

Delhi – 61 vs Harpursville/Afton – 0

Sidney – 14 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 24

Binghamton – 30 vs Proctor – 60

Oxford – 0 vs Edison – 50

Ithaca – 12 vs Walton – 48

Tioga – 23 vs Waverly – 17 (Overtime)