BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A crazy Week 1 of the high school football season saw a handful of games postponed due to weather.
Results from Week 1 below:
Chenango Valley – 12 vs Maine-Endwell – 62
Norwich – 58 vs Oneonta – 0
Windsor – 8 vs Chenango Forks – 0
Susquehanna Valley – 30 vs Johnson City – 6
Whitney Point – 14 vs Deposit-Hancock – 44
Baldwinsville – 7 vs Vestal – 28
Unatego/Franklin – 20 vs Morrisville-Eaton – 36
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 32 vs Dryden – 20
Greene – 44 vs Newfield – 26
Owego – 34 vs Newark Valley – 14
Delhi – 61 vs Harpursville/Afton – 0
Sidney – 14 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 24
Binghamton – 30 vs Proctor – 60
Oxford – 0 vs Edison – 50
Ithaca – 12 vs Walton – 48
Tioga – 23 vs Waverly – 17 (Overtime)