BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Section 4 has released the playoff matchups and schedule for football, with postseason games beginning on Friday.

The schedule for the Section 4 football playoffs is below.

Class AA

Semifinal – Binghamton @ Elmira – Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.

Championship Game – Binghamton/Elmira @ Corning – Friday, November 10 at 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinal – Union-Endicott @ Horseheads – Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Championship Game – Union-Endicott/Horseheads @ Vestal – Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Class B

Semifinal – Owego @ Windsor – Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Semifinal – Norwich @ Maine-Endwell – Saturday, November 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Championship Game – Saturday, November 11 at 3 p.m. played at Vestal.

Class C

Semifinal – Susquehanna Valley @ Waverly – Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Semifinal – Schuyler @ Chenango Forks – Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Championship Game – Saturday, November 11 at 12 p.m. played at Vestal.

Class D

Semifinal – Walton vs Tioga – Saturday, November 4 at 12 p.m. played at Susquehanna Valley.

Semifinal – Newark Valley vs Delhi – Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. played at Susquehanna Valley.

Championship Game – Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. played at Johnson City

8-Man

Semifinal – Unatego/Franklin vs Moravia – Saturday, November 4 at 12 p.m. played at Union-Endicott.

Semifinal – Trumansburg vs Greene – Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. played at Union-Endicott.

Championship Game – Saturday, November 11 at 6 p.m. played at Vestal.