WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Week 1 of the high school football season was interrupted by some lightning throughout the Southern Tier on Friday night, causing multiple postponements and delays.

While some games went final, others did not, including the NewsChannel 34 Game of the Week between Tioga and Waverly.

Tioga was leading 14-7 late in the 3rd quarter when the game was postponed.

It is scheduled to resume Saturday at 7 p.m.