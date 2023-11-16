VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After winning a Section 4 football championship, Tioga, Vestal, Waverly, Maine-Endwell and Elmira will all play in the New York State Regional Championship this weekend at Vestal High School.

The first game will be in Class D, where the Tioga Tigers will face Dolgeville in the regional round for the 3rd year in a row at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Tioga has won both of the previous matchups on their way to the state championship in 2021 and 2022.

The Class A game will follow on Friday night, featuring the Vestal Golden Bears who will be on their home turf.

After winning their first section title since 2018, the Golden Bears will welcome the Whitesboro Warriors on Friday at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Waverly will start the day at 12 p.m. taking on Adirondack in the Class C game.

The Wolverines return to the regional after their 2nd Section 4 title in a row, after losing in this round last year, Waverly will look for a different result.

The Class B game will be next which will include the 2-time defending state champions, the Maine-Endwell Spartans who will face Indian River.

The Spartans have been ranked number 1 in the state all year long with an unbeaten record.

The final game of the weekend will be in Class AA, with Elmira playing against CBA Syracuse.