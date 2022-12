BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the New York State Football rankings heading into the state championship games for section IV teams.

These rankings are from the New York Sports Writers Association.

Class AA

29 – Corning

Class A

4 – Union-Endicott

Class B

1 – Maine-Endwell

29 – Norwich

Class C

6 – Waverly

7 – Chenango Forks

Class D

1 – Tioga

9 – Delhi

13 – Walton

8-Man

2 – Groton

5 – Moravia