BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Union-Endicott will welcome in Vestal in NewsChannel 34’s Game of the Week.

This matchup features 2 rivals who are both hoping to lock up the number 1 seed in the Class A playoffs with a win tonight.

Both sides come in riding win streaks as well, making this one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

Tune into Friday Night Frenzy, a part of NewsChannel 34 at 11 for highlights from our Game of the Week!