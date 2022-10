BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rivalries are one of the best parts of sports, this week, NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week highlights one with Chenango Forks visiting Chenango Valley.

This has been an all-time series dominated by the Blue Devils but when it comes to rivalries, that fact can get thrown out the window.

Tune into Friday Night Frenzy tonight for highlights from this game and others throughout the section!