BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell vs Chenango Forks is the NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week for Week 3.

2 reigning state champions will do battle on the gridiron as the Maine-Endwell Spartans pay a visit to the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Last year, the Spartans were the only team who took down Forks on their way to a state title.

Both sides come in undefeated, ME at 2-0 following big wins at home over Union-Endicott and Norwich.

While Forks comes in at 3-0 after beating O’Neill, Windsor and Oneonta to open up the season.

This will be their toughest test to date, against the larger school in ME.

Both teams are ranked number 1 in the state for their class so this one promises to be a thriller all the way through.

The game gets kicked off at 7 pm at Blue Devils Stadium, we’ll have highlights for you tonight at 11 on

Friday Night Frenzy, right here on NewsChannel 34.