BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Owego vs Chenango Valley is the NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week for Week 2.

Both sides will head into this matchup still in search of their first win of the season, Owego sitting at 0-2 and Chenango Valley sitting at 0-1.

Both squads are looking to find more success than they found last season, CV, failing to make the playoffs, Owego, losing in the section finals.

This game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Warriors stadium, we’ll have the highlights from our game of the week tonight at 11, apart of NewsChannel 34’s Friday Night Frenzy.