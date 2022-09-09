BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango Forks vs Windsor is the NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week for Week 1.

Forks comes off of a Class C state title winning season in which they only lost 1 game, which so happen to come in Week 1 as well.

Windsor, made the Class B playoff after a strong season, but their final 2 games were both losses to the same team, ending their year in heartbreaking fashion.

These two kickoff at Windsor at 7 pm, we’ll have highlights from the game tonight during Friday Night Frenzy at 11.