BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In NewsChannel 34’s Game of the Week, Chenango Forks took home a big win over rivals Chenango Valley 62-7.

Chenango Valley came out swinging with a trick play on the first play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead.

It would be all Chenango Forks from there, dominating with the ground game to go on to win.

