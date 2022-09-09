WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Black Knights, they’re welcoming in the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Start it first drive of the game, Grady Stark back to pass, lets it loose, it’s tipped and picked off by Kohen Werner, the Sophomore, making an immediate impact bringing it back the other way to set up the Black Knights offense.

A great start for the home side.

Ensuing possession, quarterback Ashton Werner, calls his own number, hurdles a defender and into the endzone for the score.

He’s fired up after that one.

Black Knights up 6-0.

Second quarter, Blue Devils on the move.

Anthony Arciolla on the handoff, finds a hole and takes off.

All the way down inside the ten to set up a Chenango Forks first and goal.

A few plays later, Arciolla pays it off.

Into the endzone to tie the game.

Chenango Forks would go on to win, 19-12.

