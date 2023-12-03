SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Spartans phenomenal season ended on Sunday with a 28-7 loss to Rye in the Class B state championship game.

After falling behind 15-0, the Spartans started to rally late in the first half thanks to an interception from Max Policare.

Jaden Branch would break a run to get the Spartans across midfield before Austyn Nyschot found Vinny Mancini for a touchdown.

To close the half, Nyschot secured an interception to send M-E into the break with the momentum.

The Garnets responded in the third scoring on their opening drive and then again later in the quarter to extend the lead to 28-7.

While the Spartans lose in the state title game, the season was impressive, highlighted by an unbeaten regular season, their 3rd section 4 championship in a row and 2 strong wins in the state playoffs to advance to the title game.

Watch the highlights above!