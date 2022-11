ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell defended their Class B crown, defeating Norwich 37-13 in the Class B championship game.

Aidan McHugh played a huge roll, running for multiple touchdown runs of longer than 40 yards!

The win gives Maine-Endwell the Class B Section IV championship, they will play the Section III champ next week in the regional round of the state tournament.

Watch the highlights above!