ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the biggest rivalry games in Section IV is set to take place on Saturday.

Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott will resume their rivalry once again when the Spartans host the Tigers.

Last year, UE was the only team that managed to take down the Spartans.

During preseason camps, I asked both coaches what it meant to start the year against their rivals.

“We all know it’s not just any other game,” Maine-Endwell Head Coach Matthew Gallagher said. “We try to do that but the kids know, it’s a great rivalry because they know each other outside since it’s so close. But it’s bragging rights.”

“Every game’s a big game and Maine-Endwell’s a little bit something special,” Union-Endicott Head Coach Tom Baleno said. “But so is Vestal, Corning and Elmira and all the other Section 4 teams. Us coaches in Section 4, we’re all friends but we’re all great competitors. Of course you just want to be the best in Section 4. So we’re preparing just like they’re preparing for us, with great effort.”