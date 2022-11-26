ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell won the Class B state semifinal in dominant fashion, beating Batavia 61-20.
Aidan McHugh ran for 3 touchdowns in the winning effort.
Watch the highlights above!
